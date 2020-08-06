You have permission to edit this article.
datebook
datebook

Today's birthdays

Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809-1892), poet;

Alexander Fleming (1881-1955), biologist/pharmacologist;

Lucille Ball (1911-1989), actress/comedian;

Robert Mitchum (1917-1997), actor;

Andy Warhol (1928-1987), artist/filmmaker;

Michelle Yeoh (1962- ), actress;

David Robinson (1965- ), basketball player;

Mike Greenberg (1967- ), sportscaster;

M. Night Shyamalan (1970- ), filmmaker;

Vera Farmiga (1973- ), actress;

Max Kellerman (1973- ), sportscaster.

 

 

 

 

