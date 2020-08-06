Today's birthdays
Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809-1892), poet;
Alexander Fleming (1881-1955), biologist/pharmacologist;
Lucille Ball (1911-1989), actress/comedian;
Robert Mitchum (1917-1997), actor;
Andy Warhol (1928-1987), artist/filmmaker;
Michelle Yeoh (1962- ), actress;
David Robinson (1965- ), basketball player;
Mike Greenberg (1967- ), sportscaster;
M. Night Shyamalan (1970- ), filmmaker;
Vera Farmiga (1973- ), actress;
Max Kellerman (1973- ), sportscaster.
