Hot dog! NYC marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks

NEW YORK (AP) — After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City's most well-known Fourth of July traditions were back Sunday.

The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show returned in full form with a display over the East River, as shells were shot from five barges in a televised, choreographed spectacle.

This year, crowds were welcome to gather.

The show was broadcast live on NBC as part of a two-hour special featuring artists including the Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. The performers' appearances were pre-recorded around the country in front of live audiences.

Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, there were a series of shorter fireworks shows in the days leading up to the holiday, with the locations kept secret in advance to keep people from congregating.

“It’s hugely significant because we’re all back together again. We were apart for so long,” said Mike Marrone, who took in the fireworks among a throng of onlookers along the Franklin D. Roosevelt parkway.