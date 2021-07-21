How to be a frugal traveler and still have fun

“In past years, everybody kind of had to play on the same level to attract travelers, but this year there’s so much demand,” she says. “The obvious answers get booked up fast, leaving these independent places having to compete more.”

SAVE MONEY ON GETTING AROUND

Ground transportation is increasingly expensive. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for car and truck rentals increased 109.8% from May 2020 to May 2021 . Because of COVID-19, the number of drivers working for ride-sharing services is down, affecting availability and pricing. To save time and money, consider other ways to navigate your destination:

— WALK AND TAKE PUBLIC TRANSIT: If you’re able to walk longer distances and use public transit, you can save a lot on transportation costs. Unique transit options like ferries, cable cars and gondola lifts double as fun tourist experiences. In cities like New York and San Francisco, you can walk on world-famous bridges for free.