How to plan an eco-friendly remodel without overspending

“Typically, if something was made a long time ago, it was made to last more so than a lot of products that are made today,” Chapman says.

Even buying new items locally and shortening the supply chain can be a more sustainable choice than ordering from a big-box store.

Labels can be a helpful guide as you make purchases for your remodel, Chapman says. On wood materials, for example, look for a Forest Stewardship Council label indicating sustainable sourcing. A WaterSense label indicates that a fixture or appliance is 20% more efficient than its average counterparts.

Efficient appliances and fixtures often cost the same as those without special labeling, says Ellis.

“It’s just a matter of taking the time to find that in the price that you want to spend for that particular product, be it the faucet, be it the countertop, be it the flooring,” he says.

Rather than trashing the old items, he recommends recycling or donating. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity ca n pick up old furniture and building materials for free in some areas, while dumpster rental or junk removal can cost hundreds of dollars.

PUTTING MONEY DOWN UPFRONT