How to travel safely and cheaply this summer

Aside from basic economy, most fares are now far more flexible than before the pandemic. This creates an incentive to book sooner, then rebook if plans fall through.

Experts also recommend looking for deals, rather than trying to travel to popular (and expensive) destinations. Average airfares might rise, but deals will remain if you hunt for them.

Then, there are always travel rewards, which have been piling up in many accounts throughout the pandemic and can offset the costs of travel — but only if you use them.

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Before you book a flight overseas, know that most countries are still enforcing restrictions on U.S. travelers and that the CDC and State Department have issued blanket “do not travel” advisories for most countries worldwide , even for vaccinated travelers. That doesn’t mean international travel is off the table, but it does limit the options.

“There are countries like Mexico and Costa Rica where Americans can visit today without any COVID prerequisites like testing or quarantine,” Keyes says. “(And) there are a growing number of countries like Iceland and Belize that allow fully vaccinated Americans to bypass any testing or quarantine requirements that are mandatory for unvaccinated visitors.”