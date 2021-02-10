I stopped spending for a month, and you can too

As for food, my husband and I previously spent about $240 per week on lunch and dinner deliveries. By scaling back to roughly two orders per week from six, we dropped that total down to about $80.

Our grocery spending increased, but not significantly. We noticed that we wasted less food by cooking more often and using up what we had. We netted out about $100 in savings per week on food — so $400 for the month.

When I add it all up, I spent roughly $500 less in January than I would have if I hadn’t set my no-spend goal. Not a bad cushion for my emergency fund.

I HAVE MORE WORK TO DO

Despite successfully completing the no-spend challenge, I still spent more than I would have liked. It turns out my essential expenses need attention, too. Rent, utilities, child care, car payments, diapers and other recurring bills get expensive. I can’t eliminate all these costs, but my goal for the near future is to trim at least some of them.

For example, my utility bill was $32 more in January than in December. Perhaps I’ll start there. Time to unplug my beloved space heater and put on extra layers.

IF I CAN DO IT, SO CAN YOU