In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

Dude ended up asking a giant committee of volunteers — many with relevant expertise, though it wasn’t required — to make recommendations, including parameters for reopening and protocols to limit virus spread in classes.

Then he decided a new plan for January: Students at the seven elementary schools could return, staying in cohorts of 15 or fewer and attending only in the mornings, to avert the logistical nightmare of an unmasked lunch crowd. Older students would stay remote because it was too difficult to arrange them in small cohorts.

Some CDC employees and other health professionals objected to that part, arguing in a letter to a community news website that safe, in-person learning was doable for older students using precautions other than cohorting, and that decision-makers were misreading evidence about virus transmission in schools. A hospital doctor treating COVID-19 patients countered with her own letter, warning that reopening as cases surged would be irresponsible.

The expert insights made parent Kerry Ludlam reconsider her own stance.

“I think letters like that are so powerful because you think you feel one way and then you read a letter with all of these experts. ... And you’re like, ‘Well, their opinion is different from mine. Have I been wrong all the time?’” Ludlam said.