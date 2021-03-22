Inslee decries 'horrendous surge' of violence against Asians

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined Monday by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans.

Last week, authorities say, a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.

Inslee criticized former President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 the “China virus.”

“We are affected by what we say — that has an impact,” the Democrat said Monday. “And, unfortunately, some people allowed the president of the United States to fan the flames of hatred against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders for years, and people did not stand up against it.”

Inslee said there have been discussions about having a “centralized way to collect information about harassment complaints, even without reporting a crime.”

One of the speakers was a local high school teacher who talked out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February.