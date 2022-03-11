 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

It's time to 'spring forward' this weekend in most of the US

  • 0
Spring Forward-Daylight Saving

People in parts of the United States that observe daylight saving time will set their clocks ahead this weekend as the country switches from standard time.

 AP staff - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though winter doesn't slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. In the United States, it's time to “spring” forward.

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

People are also reading…

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,083 adults was conducted Oct. 21-25 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maaske

Maaske

Will and Terri Maaske of Jefferson, S.D., will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Club…

YODER: We need Jesus

YODER: We need Jesus

When we’re young, we need Jesus. We need a mom who spends time with us. She does more than meet our physical needs, she helps us to feel loved…

YODER: The faint smell of hope

YODER: The faint smell of hope

An image comes to me, uncalled, unwanted. Flooding back across space and a great deal of time. A man talking to my boss at the newspaper. A da…

Watch Now: Related Video

Six steps to better sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News