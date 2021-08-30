Kimberly Palmer: Do video games level up kids’ money skills?

“Whether you’re asking for it for a present or saving up for a title you want, there is an allocation of funds and negotiation with your parents,” he says.

Many popular games involve virtual stores, merchants and a set amount of funds to buy things like a crown or skin for your avatar. Players have to consider how to earn enough coins to acquire items they want, Haynes says.

Haynes suggests parents drive home those trade-offs by asking questions: “Why is this something you want for this game over something else? How are you going to save up to get it?”

Now, when Neal asks me for Robux, I think about how to make sure he truly earns that currency. I want him to internalize the idea that Robux, like real money, is a scarce resource and not something to take for granted. In addition to having him earn the Robux through chores or extra homework, I ask him to explain to me what he’s getting out of the purchase and why it’s worth the cost.

For his part, he told me he thinks this strategy is working: “It teaches me not to use up too much Robux, and in Tycoon games, I learned how to save up for really expensive things.”

