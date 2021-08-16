Kimberly Palmer: Lessons in back-to-school shopping for 2021

She also suggests waiting to buy fall and winter clothes. They’re likely to be on sale later in the season — and children might have grown by then anyway. “You don’t have to rush out and get everything all at once,” she says. Jeans, for example, tend to go on sale in October. Keep a running list of what you need and sizes on your phone so you can take advantage of deals when you find them, McDaniel advises.

STOCK UP WHEN YOU SEE DISCOUNTS

Because of the pandemic’s strain on the supply chain, Field says that retailers are running out of standard items kids may need, like binders, backpacks and notebooks. “Shop early this year,” he advises, and if you see discounts, don’t wait to take advantage of them, because the products might be gone soon or restocked at higher prices. He also noticed back-to-school sales started earlier this year, perhaps as a result of Amazon Prime Day in June.

Alissa Davis , a parent and first grade teacher in Indianapolis, says that she finds deals by making bulk purchases of items like glue sticks, paper and pencils and then slowly using them up throughout the school year. “You never know when you’ll have projects you need to work on at home, so it’s handy to have. You can buy in bulk and then spread it out over the next year or two,” she says.