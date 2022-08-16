 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches

Capri Sun Recall

This photo provided by Kraft Heinz shows the packaging of Wild Cherry flavor Capri Sun. The company said it is recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.

The recall does not apply to products sold outside of the U.S.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the story where it was purchased to receive a refund.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

