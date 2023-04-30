LAWTON, Iowa — A Lawton, Iowa-based novelist was recently awarded two Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.

Donna M. Young received the awards for "Revelation," the final novel in her "Redeemed" trilogy of books.

The previous novels in the series, "Redemption" and "Resistance," had also won numerous awards.

Young said "Revelation"'s first award was very special because it was in a category that is, ironically, called Revelation.

"It seems like they created a whole new category in their awards block specifically for this book," Young said.

In addition, "Revelations" picked up an award for Best War Fiction, which came as a surprise to Young.

"I am thrilled that the judges found my scenes so convincing as to recognize the work that went into making this end-of-times novel so realistic," she said.

Proceeds from Young's books have gone to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland.