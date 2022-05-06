 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Liam and Olivia once again dominate top baby names list

  • 0
Baby Names

FILE - The toes of a baby are seen DHR Health, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names. And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time. The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names. And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.

Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.

Liam has reigned supreme five years in a row, while Olivia unseated Emma as the top name for the past three years, according to agency's list, which was released Friday.

After Liam, the most common names for boys in respective order: Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

And for girls, following Olivia: Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

The “fastest rising” baby names —which signify the names growing in popularity — are Amiri for boys and Raya for girls.

People are also reading…

The top male names that have decreased in popularity are Jaxtyn, Karsyn and Xzavier. Various spellings of the name Denise declined in popularity from 2020 to 2021.

The Social Security Administration's latest data shows that 3.64 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, which is a slight increase from last year's 3.6 million babies, but represents an overall decline in the American birthrate.

The complete list of baby names is on the Social Security website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Going to a protest? What to bring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News