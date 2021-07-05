Liz Weston: Smart strategies to fight back against inflation

That certainly seems to be the case for lumber prices. The cost of lumber increased more than 300% from April 2020 to May 2021, adding $36,000 to the cost of the average house, according to the National Association of Home Builders. But lumber prices have retreated substantially from those peaks as pandemic-related shortages ease. If you rushed into a remodeling project or otherwise locked in the high prices, you’re likely regretting it now.

On the other hand, you may want to stock up on meat, poultry, eggs, dairy products and fresh fruits and vegetables when those go on sale, Wang says. Buying on sale is a smart consumer move in any economy, and the Department of Agriculture recently predicted prices of those foods will continue to rise this year.

EMBRACE SUBSTITUTION

High inflation 40 years ago led to the birth of generic groceries — products with stark black-and-white labels that saved consumers money by forgoing fancy packaging. Today, you can get similar savings by substituting store brand products for name brands. Warehouse stores, such as Costco and Sam’s Club, also got their starts during that period and remain a good source for bargain hunters.