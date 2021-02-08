Liz Weston: What gig workers need to know about taxes

But you can go too far. You may need cell service for the app-based driving or delivery work you do, for example, but you can’t deduct 100% of the cost — only the portion that’s related to your gig work. If 25% of your phone use can be attributed to your gig, then you can deduct 25% of the cost.

The 15.3% self-employment tax mentioned above is also deductible. You can deduct half of what you pay in self-employment tax when figuring your income taxes.

You also can deduct retirement plan contributions. While it’s generally too late to set up a solo 401(k) or a SIMPLE for 2020, you can open and contribute to a SEP IRA until your tax filing due date: April 15 plus extensions.

AVOIDING PENALTIES

You’ll typically avoid underpayment penalties if you end up owing the IRS less than $1,000. You’ll also be penalty-proof if your 2020 tax payments are at least 90% of what you ultimately owe for the year, or 100% of what you paid in 2019, whichever is smaller. (But if your adjusted gross income in 2019 was more than $150,000 — or $75,000 for married filing a separate return — that threshold rises to 110% of what you paid in 2019.)