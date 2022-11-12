 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Tour of Homes showcases 5 Whispering Creek homes

Tour of Homes

Kadyn Ham, right, a North High School junior, and Alyssa Gonzalez, a West High School junior, decorate a hallway at Brian and Angela Drent's Whispering Creek home. Angela Drent is pictured in the background. The ranch-style home is one of five being showcased on the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. 

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY — After featuring rooms at The Warrior Hotel and downtown flats, the Holiday Tour of Homes returns to single-family houses in 2022.

The annual fundraiser, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, runs from Thursday through Saturday. Five professionally decorated homes in Whispering Creek will be showcased on the tour.

“We’re super excited to be back to houses. Our ticket sales are indicating that people are excited to be back in houses,” said Kristie Arlt, executive director of the nonprofit mentoring program. “We had an outpouring of people in the Whispering Creek area that were interested in putting their house on the tour. So, that’s why we decided to do some brand new builds that are super sleek and modern. And, next year, we’re going to mix it up and go to old traditional on the north side of town.”

Brian and Angela Drent broke ground on their four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Prairie View Court in January 2020 and moved in that fall. The modern ranch-style home was built by DeRocher Brothers Construction, which is owned by Angela Drent’s sister and her sister’s husband.

“I was able to work with my sister on the design of the home. We kind of laid it out on the lot to really maximize the view out the backyard, both from the upper level of the home and from the basement,” Angela Drent said.

Tour of Homes

Brian and Angela Drent's Whispering Creek ranch-style home is one of five being showcased in the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The tour, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, runs Thursday through Saturday. 

Students from the Sioux City Community Schools Career Academy and their interior design teacher, Jill Risdal, are teaming with Becky Carlson, of Perry Way Bouquet, to decorate the Drents’ home.

“I’m just really excited to see what they come up with,” Angela Drent said. “I naturally am more of a contemporary minimalist kind of design with some natural greens. So, I think having Becky be able to bring in some of my own personality, but be able to also create a great entertainment space — some of those extra colors that I wouldn’t probably have normally picked for my home — is just an opportunity to see how that would work within my space.”

Marithza Reyes, an East High School senior, said the students will be giving a bedroom and bathroom on the home’s lower level a Christmas upgrade. She said the color theme will features sages and pinks

“We picked out some spreads for the bed that are sages and pinks and kind of like champagne,” she said.

Chloie Roupe, an East High School junior, described the pastel color palette as “very dreamy.” She said she and the other students will also be making a Christmas tree dress form.

“It’s a gown; and it looks like a Christmas tree,” she explained “We’re going to have it all decked out with lights and ornaments. It’s really fun to make. It’s going to be really good in here.”

Tour of Homes

Alyssa Gonzalez, left, a West High School junior, and Kadyn Ham, a North High School junior, decorate a hallway at Brian and Angela Drent's Whispering Creek home. The ranch-style home is one of five being showcased on the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. 

While the home’s downstairs is going to be a party area, the upstairs will be more formal.

“We won’t be using the typical greens and reds, but we’re going to be using more of a dark dark purple, almost a little bit of a black and green with the greens up here,” Carlson said. “So, everything will be fresh and, then, have that color tone to it.”

During the project, Risdal said students will get to experience the entire design process, work with a client and get feedback from a live audience.

“I think the word that keeps popping up is collaboration,” she said. “We’ve been out shopping. We’ve been creating things back at the Career Academy. We’re going to be in Becky’s workshop working. We’re going to be little elves here.”

Drent said she is “really excited” to see what the design team comes up with.

If you go

What: 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes: Whispering Creek 

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Where: The tour, which features five homes, will start and end at The Arena Sports Academy, 4501 Southern Hills Drive.

More: Featured homes include: Steve & Kristie Drent, 6721 Prairie View Court; Jeff and Rachel Carlson, 6701 Prairie View Court; Brian and Angela Drent, 6700 Prairie View Court; Nick and Jennifer Haugen, 3410 Glen Ellen Road; Brian and Tara Wagner, 2720 Albatross Ridge. 

Designers include Dori Sexton, of Dynasty Painting and Decorating; Holland House; Becky Carlson, of Perry Way Bouquet, along with Jill Risdal and students from the Sioux City Community Schools Career Academy Interior Design Class; Haugen Construction; and Jeni Davis, of Designs by Davis. 

Tickets are $50 each per tour and can be purchased online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-226-8687. All proceeds from the Tour of Homes benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland mentoring program.

