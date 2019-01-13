SIOUX CITY -- On March 1, 2014, environmental activist and former Iowa state legislator Ed Fallon envisioned directing more than 1,000 fellow "climate warriors" on a 3,000-mile trip that started in Los Angeles and ended eight months later in Washington, D.C.
Oh, did we say there were more than 1,000 participants? Scratch that, only a ragtag crew of 35 to 50 die-hard environmentalists actually showed up to make the cross-country trek in which they faced droughts, floods, cold days in the summer and hot ones in the winter.
Plus, when they weren't battling Mother Nature, Fallon's marchers were battling one another in a quest to call attention to their cause.
His candid retelling of his walk across America is the focus of "Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim: A Memoir From the Great March for Climate Action," a new book that he describes as a tribute to the natural world as well as a wake-up call for people desiring clean land, air and water.
Fallon, a radio talk show who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2006, will sign copies of "Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim" from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Book People, 2923 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City.
I understand your climate change book isn't some dry, scientific analysis of drought, floods and stuff. Instead, it talks about the personal awakening that you had on the trip as well as the people you met on the way, right?
"That's exactly right. I could've made a similar cross-country trip in my 1997 Suburu. But when we entered a rural community, saying that we were literally walking across the country to make a point about the environment, people took notice."
I imagine many of the people you met with weren't as politically progressive as your crew. How did they feel about environmentalism?
"The environment isn't a partisan issue since it impacts everyone."
Tell me about the weird experiences you faced on the road.
"Well, it seemed like we were single-handedly keeping America's shoe industry afloat since we went through so many pairs during our eight months of walking. We began our walk in a 10-inch rainstorm in Los Angeles, brutally cold weather in Phoenix, a tick infestation in Nebraska, and extreme conditions that will convince everyone things are changing faster than ever before."
But you end the book on a very positive note, right?
"People can do simple things that can protect the environment, like line-drying their laundry or growing their own food. Still, everyone has to take ownership of our stewardship of the climate. I consider it an existential crisis on par with World War II. In the days leading up to our involvement, most Americans didn't want to go to war. When we went to war, everything turned on a dime. From business to government to the man on the street, we were all collectively working for the same cause. In my mind, climate change is as galvanizing an issue as war is."
Ed Fallon's "Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim: A Memoir From the Great March for Climate Action" may be purchased at local and online book retailers as well as at BoldIowa.com.