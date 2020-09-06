A curator's life: Making art exciting, accessible and timely, even in a pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- As a little girl growing up in Buffalo, New York, Mary Anne Redding spent countless Sunday afternoons exploring the exhibits at the city's famous Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
"We'd go there after church," she said, smiling at the memory. "It was in the 1960s and there wasn't much else to do. So, my family hung out at art galleries."
Redding didn't mind it a bit. Indeed, being surrounded by great paintings, pottery and large-scale sculpture ignited her imagination.
When she got a bit older, Redding would take a train to New York, where she was exposed to the world-class exhibits featured at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).
"I've always associated art with exploration," she said. "Art will come alive if you let it."
This sense of art as an adventure suited Redding, who was, for many years, the creative director of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University, in Boone, North Carolina.
Since July, she has been curator of the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
Although she was raised on the East Coast and has worked throughout the country over the course of her career, Redding has strong ties to Siouxland.
"My aunt was Mary Ann Lonergan (a longtime art professor at Briar Cliff University)," she said. "I spent many summers in this area."
This gave Redding an appreciation of Midwestern art and artists, both of which she believes have been underrated.
"The East and West Coast tend to overshadow the middle of the country when it comes to art," she said. "However, the art of the heartlands is just as vital as other parts of the country."
Indeed, that is a large part of what an art center curator does.
Redding works with artists and art galleries to bring in exhibition shows. She then works with Art Center staff on ways to stage the pieces.
"A curator is a collaborator," she said. "You're working with a multitude of other people."
Which, of course, hasn't been easy in the age of COVID-19.
Redding admitted the novel coronavirus has forced all museums and galleries to rethink the ways they exhibit.
"Art galleries were moving towards utilizing digital platforms to a greater extent," she said. "COVID-19 made us move a whole lot faster."
In fact, the Art Center, along with the Sioux City Public Museum and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, were closed for several months due to COVID concerns. All three opened their doors to the public on July 7.
Still, seeing great art online will never take the place of seeing it in person. Redding noted that while showing Grant Wood's Corn Room Mural in the Art Center's third floor.
"I think of art as being something visceral," she said. "It can excite you or, in the case of the Corn Room Mural, calm you down."
Over the next few months, Redding will be working on exhibits that will elicit passion.
For instance, one exhibit will emphasize photography as an art form, with examples of Native American life in the latter part of the 19th century and concluding with Black Lives Matter protests from earlier this summer.
Also of interest is "Moments of Joy," which will be on display now through Oct. 11.
"This exhibit will help people to connect, cope and find happiness in the age of COVID-19," Redding said. "Coping with a public crisis is never easy. Artists have an uncanny ability to tune into emotions, go inward and create great works of art.
"The art will allow audiences to turn inward while connecting, coping and finding joy in their lives," she continued.
It is discovering those connections that brings Redding the most joy.
"Art has always been a part of my life," she said. "I want to make sure art is something accessible in everybody's life."
Redding said Sioux City is unique since it has an art center that is large enough to host major exhibits and centrally located so it attracts audiences of all ages and walks of life.
Looking out on exhibits from the vantage point of the Art Center's unique spiral staircase, she can't help but smile.
Perhaps, Redding is recalling what it was like when she was a little girl who thought of Buffalo's Albright-Knox as being her own personal playground.
"Art, as well as art centers, should never be stuffy," she said. "Art should be something that everyone can enjoy."
