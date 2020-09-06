A curator's life: Making art exciting, accessible and timely, even in a pandemic

"I think of art as being something visceral," she said. "It can excite you or, in the case of the Corn Room Mural, calm you down."

Over the next few months, Redding will be working on exhibits that will elicit passion.

For instance, one exhibit will emphasize photography as an art form, with examples of Native American life in the latter part of the 19th century and concluding with Black Lives Matter protests from earlier this summer.

Also of interest is "Moments of Joy," which will be on display now through Oct. 11.

"This exhibit will help people to connect, cope and find happiness in the age of COVID-19," Redding said. "Coping with a public crisis is never easy. Artists have an uncanny ability to tune into emotions, go inward and create great works of art.

"The art will allow audiences to turn inward while connecting, coping and finding joy in their lives," she continued.

It is discovering those connections that brings Redding the most joy.

"Art has always been a part of my life," she said. "I want to make sure art is something accessible in everybody's life."