A hearty minestrone packs a delicious (and nutritious) wallop on cold winter days

SIOUX CITY -- Nothing hits the spot on a cold January day like a big bowl of minestrone.

Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Parman recently made the hearty, veggie-packed soup for her husband.

"My husband gave it a big thumbs-up," she said. "Plus we had enough left over to last for days."

Soups, stews and other "one-pot wonders" are part of Parman's culinary repertoire.  

"I call it 'use up what's left in the fridge and pantry' sort of recipes," she explained. "When you're making a stew, soup or, even, a casserole, you can add anything you want."

This time of the year, Parman loves to add nutrient-enriched ingredients for a strong immune system right in the middle of cold and flu season.

"Call it a form of preventive medicine," she noted. "A nice minestrone can warm you up and keep you healthy.

That's why Parman packed in plenty of carrots (a good source of vitamin A, which helps to prevent infections), zucchini (full of vitamin B6, necessary to create antibodies) and celery (containing vitamin C, which assists the immune system in neutralizing free radicals).

In addition, she uses Great Northern beans and kidney beans to add flavor and body to her minestrone.The beans also add plenty of nutrition.

Magnesium, which is contained in nuts, spinach as well as beans, helps to regulate blood pressure and may contribute to bone health. 

Beans, whole grains and lentils are also a terrific source for folate or folic acid.

"Folate is needed to help make new cells that are essential for a healthy immune system," Parman said.

As Hy-Vee's sole Sioux City-based dietitian, Parman travels back forth between the three metro and one South Sioux City stores.

She regularly prepare presentations for groups, conducts nutritional seminars and meets with clients for personal consultation.

The one question she gets all the time is a simple one: How can we stay healthy?

Parman suggests simple lifestyle changes. Regular sleep and exercise can go a long way. A nutrient-rich diet, packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants can keep you healthy, even in the middle of cold and flu season.

That can start with one of Parman's zesty, flavorful "one pot wonders."

"Soups and stews are easy, economical and can be eaten for multiple meals," she said. "Everyone knows that a stew tastes better on the second than it does on the first day."  

Two soups for a cold winter's day

MINESTRONE SOUP

Serve 4 - 6

INGREDIENTS

Two medium carrots (diced into small cubes)

Two small zucchinis (diced into small cubes)

One-half large onion (diced into small cubes)

Six celery sticks (diced into small cubes)

Two cloves of garlic (minced)

28-ounces, canned diced tomatoes

32-ounces, vegetable broth

15-ounce, canned Great Northern beans (drained)

15-ounce, canned kidney beans (drained)

One tablespoon, Italian seasoning

One tablespoon, dry basil

One-half cup, noodles

One tablespoon, olive oil

Two cups, water (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat pot with olive oil, add garlic, zucchini, carrots, celery and onions. Sautee for about 10 minutes or until veggies soften. Add canned diced tomatoes. Seasoned with Italian seasoning and dry basil. Add vegetable broth, noodles, kidney and Great Northern beans. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Depending on the thickness of the soup, you can add two more cups of water to the mix if you prefer a thinner soup. 

GINGER-LEMON CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

Six cups, less sodium chicken broth, divided

One eight-ounce, boneless skinless chicken breast

Two cups. water

One cup, carrots (sliced)

One-half cup, celery (shopped)

Two tablespoons, fresh ginger, peeled and cut into tiny strips

One ounce, stir fry rice noodles

Four six-ounce heads of baby bok choy, halved

Lemon wedges for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Add four cups of broth to the saucepan. Add chicken. Bring to a boil, simmering for 15 to 20 minutes (or until the chicken is done). Remove chicken from the saucepan. Using two forks, shred the chicken and set aside. Strain broth through a fine-mesh strainer. Return strained broth to the saucepan. Add remaining two cups of broth, water, carrots, celery and ginger to the saucepan. Add noodles, baby bok choy and shredded chicken to the saucepan. Simmer for five more minutes. Serve soup in bowls and, if desired, garnish with lemon wedges.

Source: Hy-Vee

