A hearty minestrone packs a delicious (and nutritious) wallop on cold winter days

SIOUX CITY -- Nothing hits the spot on a cold January day like a big bowl of minestrone.

Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Parman recently made the hearty, veggie-packed soup for her husband.

"My husband gave it a big thumbs-up," she said. "Plus we had enough left over to last for days."

Soups, stews and other "one-pot wonders" are part of Parman's culinary repertoire.

"I call it 'use up what's left in the fridge and pantry' sort of recipes," she explained. "When you're making a stew, soup or, even, a casserole, you can add anything you want."

This time of the year, Parman loves to add nutrient-enriched ingredients for a strong immune system right in the middle of cold and flu season.

"Call it a form of preventive medicine," she noted. "A nice minestrone can warm you up and keep you healthy.

That's why Parman packed in plenty of carrots (a good source of vitamin A, which helps to prevent infections), zucchini (full of vitamin B6, necessary to create antibodies) and celery (containing vitamin C, which assists the immune system in neutralizing free radicals).

In addition, she uses Great Northern beans and kidney beans to add flavor and body to her minestrone.The beans also add plenty of nutrition.

Magnesium, which is contained in nuts, spinach as well as beans, helps to regulate blood pressure and may contribute to bone health.

Beans, whole grains and lentils are also a terrific source for folate or folic acid.

"Folate is needed to help make new cells that are essential for a healthy immune system," Parman said.

As Hy-Vee's sole Sioux City-based dietitian, Parman travels back forth between the three metro and one South Sioux City stores.

She regularly prepare presentations for groups, conducts nutritional seminars and meets with clients for personal consultation.

The one question she gets all the time is a simple one: How can we stay healthy?

Parman suggests simple lifestyle changes. Regular sleep and exercise can go a long way. A nutrient-rich diet, packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants can keep you healthy, even in the middle of cold and flu season.

That can start with one of Parman's zesty, flavorful "one pot wonders."

"Soups and stews are easy, economical and can be eaten for multiple meals," she said. "Everyone knows that a stew tastes better on the second than it does on the first day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.