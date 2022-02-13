A monthly meet-up for area artists to grow and nurture community art

SIOUX CITY -- When cultivating a creative community, you need to have seeds of inspiration.

That was what Jessica Hammond thought when she and fellow artist Kitty Hart founded Gathering Seeds, an informal, monthly get-together, centering around creativity, connection and community enhancement.

On the last Sunday of every month, Hammond and Hart host a gathering for creative individuals to meet, interact and collaborate on projects.

This month's Gathering Seeds session will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Hardline Coffee, 515 Fourth St.

While Hammond, a large-scale muralist who exhibits under the name of Brutal Doodles, specializes in kitschy, cartoon-y and science-fiction-inspired pieces, she wanted Gathering Seeds to be inviting to artists of every stripe.

"It doesn't matter if you paint, sculpt, knit, or write poetry, you are still part of the artistic community," the Sioux City native explained. "We don't mind it if you're a performing artist or simply a patron of the arts, we want Gathering Seeds to be an inviting space."

In fact, Hammond said she and Hart began nurturing the idea of an artistic collective shortly after the downtown Sioux City Alley Art Festival ended last September.

"Kitty and I were looking for something to do in the wintertime," Hammond said. "We thought about booking a music show in which we'd paint while a band would play. Or we thought about getting a bunch of artists together to do a big show."

Instead, Hammond and Hart decided to bring the entire community into the act.

"Over the course of the past few years, Sioux City has seen its arts community grow," Hammond said. "Between new galleries and fun festivals like Artsplash and the Alley Art Festival, there are more and more ways to appreciate art."

Of greater significance is the fact that art is considered a quality-of-life issue for a community.

This is especially relevant for Hammond, who's a proponent of street art with an entrepreneurial streak.

"There is a marketing side to art," she said. "A painter can paint a mural but he may need a photographer, videographer or a web designer to create a website to sell the mural."

That's where Gathering Seeds come into play.

What if a musician wants to collaborate on a project with a sculptor? What if a artistic newcomer wants to take a hobby to the next level?

"Art can be a solitary thing but it doesn't have to be," Hammond said. "It is much more fun when there is a community that is connected through art."

The first Gathering Seeds event -- held in January -- attracted nearly 20 people. Hammond wants the February Gathering Seeds to be even bigger.

"If you want, feel free to bring your own art supplies, your musical instruments or just bring yourself," she said. "At Gathering Seeds, our sole goal to grow creativity and bring it back to our community."

