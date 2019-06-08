SIOUX CITY -- What would make you happier?
Shannon Claxton, assistant professor of psychology at Morningside College, said research has shown that the things we think would guarantee happiness, such as winning the lottery or getting a promotion at work, don't have staying power.
"Our happiness does go up for a short period of time, but we pretty much go back to the same level that we were, because you start to compare yourself to a new group of people or searching for that next big thing," Claxton said. "A lot of times, we sit with that idea that -- 'I'll be happy when I finish this big project or I move into a new house.' Those kinds of situational aspects only make up about 10 percent of our happiness and tend not to have as big of an effect as we think.'
Instead, Claxton said it's our day-to-day practices that have the greatest impact -- cultivating friendships, doing a random act of kindness or reflecting on the positives in our lives.
Claxton dug deeper into positive psychology while preparing "The Science of Happiness," a May term course for students that posed questions such as, "Who tends to be happy?" and "What makes people happy?"
"I wanted to make sure we are looking at things that have actually been scientifically tested in some way as opposed to just your intuition about what might make you happier," Claxton said of the course. "A lot of the things we think will make us happy don't necessarily have that effect."
So how is happiness defined? Claxton said the meaning of happiness really depends on who your ask, but she said people who consider themselves happy report feelings of satisfaction, joy and bliss.
"It's not like you're happy or you're not in terms of a stable state. It fluctuates," said Claxton, who noted that researchers measure happiness in a number of ways, including self-reporting through surveys and neurological imaging.
Claxton said research suggests that there are genetic components to happiness. Some people just have a more optimistic outlook on life. But, she said studies show that about 40 percent of a person's happiness is based on intentional activities that they do.
"Although some of it is our life circumstance and some of it is our genetic components, a lot of it is under our control," she said. "Happiness is something that takes work. It's not one change and suddenly you're happy all the time. The research would suggest that it's more small things that you can do on a continual basis that will affect your happiness and the way you see your circumstances."
Want to feel happier? Claxton suggests writing down three things that you're grateful for or something positive that happened to you at the end of the day. Putting down your smartphone and having a face-to-face conversation with a family member or friend, might help both them and you feel happier, too.
"We see people on their phones and not really being present in the conversations that they're having with others," Claxton said. "If you wanted to summarize positive psychology, you can do it in three words: Other people matter."
Claxton said times of great stress can erode happiness, because it's harder to identify the positives in your life and find moments of bliss. She said focusing on your breathing and being mindful can help.
"One of the things that research suggests is focusing on things that affect your nervous system. Breathing for example, can help in a lot of different ways," Claxton said. "It helps calm your body down when you're experiencing stress so you can respond in a more positive way."