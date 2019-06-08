Six habits of happiness

1. Pay attention: Studies show that mindful people have stronger immune systems and are less likely to be hostile or anxious.

2. Give thanks: Research reveals the enormous power of simply counting our blessings. Regular expressions of gratitude promote optimism, better health and greater satisfaction with life.

3. Keep friends close: Social connections are key to happiness. Research indicates it's quality more than quantity. Make time for those closest to you.

4. Drop grudges: When we forgive those who have wronged us, we feel better about ourselves, experience more positive emotions and feel closer to others.

5. Get moving: Regular exercise increases self-esteem, reduces anxiety and stress and may well be the most effective instant happiness booster of all.

6. Practice kindness: Being kind to others makes us feel good. Altruistic acts light up the same pleasure centers in the brain as food and sex.

Source: Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley