If you go

What: 2018 Holiday Tour of Homes: Holiday at the Dunes

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Where: The tour, which features five homes, will start and end at the Holiday Inn Express, 855 Cottonwood Lane, North Sioux City.

More: Featured homes include Shane and Shawnie Keizer, 528 Firethorn Trail; Jeff and Suzanne Bousquet, 764 Olympic Court; Bart and Pam Connelly, 641 Lakeshore Drive, McCook Lake; Jeff and Rachael Carlson, 284 E. Pinehurst Trail; and Bridget Winders, 834 E. Pinehurst Trail.

Designers include Marie Hofmeyer of Holland House, Jeni Davis of Designers by Davis, Studio 427, Katie Knudsen of Katie Knudsen Design and Lisa Kalaher of MOD House Interiors.

Tickets are $40 for each tour and can be purchased online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-239-9890. All proceeds from the Tour of Homes benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland mentoring program.