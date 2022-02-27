A small westside shop is chosen Siouxland's Choice for top hair salon

SIOUX CITY -- Rumor has it that a small westside hair salon is swamped with clients in the morning all the way through the evening hours.

Rumor has it owner Jody VanderSchaaf wouldn't have it any other way.

"Styling hair has to be a passion," she said, inside of her 2501 West Fourth St. salon. "I truly love what I do."

Because of this dedication as well as for her desire to satisfy clients, VanderSchaaf's Rumor Haz It was chosen Siouxland's Choice for favorite hair salon.

Indeed, the shop, located inside of a former gas station, earned twice as many votes as its nearest competitor.

That doesn't surprise VanderSchaaf, a hair stylist for more than 15 years.

"We're a full-service hair salon," she explained with a chuckle. "This means we'll cut your hair as well as listen to all of your problems."

"You'd be amazed at the stuff people will tell their hairdresser," Nikki Guy, VanderSchaaf's niece and fellow stylist, said. "That's OK, since our clients know this is a safe space for them."

Indeed, many Rumor Haz It clients have been coming to VanderSchaaf's shop for years.

"People will drive by the shop, recognize a friend's car in our parking lot and come into the shop," Guy said. "They'll say 'I didn't know you come here. I get my hair done here as well.'"

"It's like a little club," VanderSchaaf said. "We have multiple generations of a family as clients as well as workmates, friends, you name it."

To be fair, the clubby atmosphere as Rumor Haz It is growing all the time.

"The minute we turn on the lights, we'll have clients waiting for us," VanderSchaaf said. "It will stay that way until we close at night."

According to Guy, a hair stylist has to become a master multitasker.

"You're working with more than one client at a time," she said. "I may be color a client's hair one minute while cutting another client's hair the next."

Phew, that sounds like a lotta work.

"It can be, especially when you're on your feet all day long," VanderSchaaf said.

Guy nodded her head in agreement.

"By the time we finish, we're covered in hair," she said. "Hair has a way of getting into everything. They even get underneath your skin like little slivers."

VanderSchaaf said her clients appreciate her efforts.

"We'll have clients who brings in food, knowing that I'll often skip lunch," she said. "Or they'll tell me to sit down for a while and take a breather."

Such talk brings a smile to VanderSchaaf's face.

"There are so many places where a person can get a haircut around town," she explained. "Many of them are big chain with multiple chairs and multiple stylists."

"Our clients come to Rumor Haz It because they know Nikki and I will always treat them well and they will always look great when they leave our shop."

