After 100 years of voting, women remain underrepresented in government
top story

After 100 years of voting, women remain underrepresented in government

Jackie Smith

State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, stands on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. Smith is currently one of just 44 women serving in the legislature.

 Erin Murphy, Journal Des Moines Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- When she served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Jackie Smith said it wasn't uncommon for a male landowner or farmer to avoid looking at her while giving board members an earful about the condition of a gravel road.

"I think I had a status so much that they wouldn't even yell at me, much less try to come to me and work with me," recalled Smith, a Democrat, who, in 2008, became just the second woman elected to the county board in its history. She served eight years before losing to Keith Radig, a Republican, in 2016. "I would say slowly every year, as I got to know the people, they realized that I could solve problems and I was there to listen to them." 

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees and protects a woman's constitutional right to vote. This watershed moment in American history ushered in a new era of women's rights and involvement in politics. But, a century later, women remain underrepresented in local, state and national government.

In 2018, Smith defeated Republican incumbent Rick Bertrand for Iowa's 7th District State Senate seat. She is currently one of just 44 women serving in the state legislature with 106 men.

"I don't always look at, 'I'm a woman. What does that mean?' I just get busy and do what I think needs to be done," Smith said.

Female candidates Smith (copy)

Woodbury County Supervisor Jackie Smith looks over her shoulder at a video screen during a board meeting in this 2016 file photo, as Mark Monson, seated next to her, looks down at notes.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2019, women made up just 28.9 percent of all state legislators nationwide. That percentage is an increase from the 2018 session's ratio of 25.3 percent, and the most women elected at one time.

Nevada had the highest percentage of female legislators in 2019, with 52.4 percent, while Mississippi had the lowest, 13.8 percent. At 29.3 percent, Iowa ranked in the middle of the pack, topping both neighboring Nebraska (28.6 percent) and South Dakota (23.8 percent).

"When I got to the statehouse, it was so nice. They are strong. They are confident," Smith said of her fellow female state legislators. "For the first time, I actually had peers that were leaders and women at the same time. I have loved that part of it."

Both Sioux City and Woodbury County's record of electing women to the city council and board of supervisors remains paltry.

Karen Van De Steeg

Karen Van De Steeg is sworn in as Sioux City mayor in this 2005 file photo. She is the only woman to have served in that position in the city's history.

No other women have been elected to the board of supervisors since Smith. The first woman elected to the county board was Rita Kline Loeb, who served from 1975 to 1978.

Just six women have been elected to the city council. Marie White first joined men on the council in the 1950s, then Margaret Prahl (1974-78), Joanne Grueskin (1986-94), Karen (Forneris) Van De Steeg (2001-05), Rhonda Capron (2012-20) and Julie Schoenherr, who defeated Capron in the 2019 election.

When she was running for a seat on the council, Van De Steeg, now executive director for Sioux Falls-headquartered Sanford Health, said she was told while attending more than one service club meeting that women didn't belong in office.

Karen Van De Steeg

Van De Steeg

"I think there's still some attitudes out there that maybe aren't as supportive of women in (government) roles as they could be," she said.

Another roadblock for women launching a bid for public office is the lack of a robust fundraising network, something Van De Steeg said male candidates tend to have available to them. 

"I had a very supportive team behind me that made that very easy for me, but I think that often holds women back. They don't have that kind of a network," she said.

Out but not down: Capron sums up 8 years on Sioux City Council

Smith agreed, but said she thinks women have made some inroads in the areas of networking and fundraising over the years. The retired speech pathologist said it was difficult for her to ask for money while running for office. 

"We haven't been on every board and commission, because, doggone it, you're too busy home raising your family. You don't have time to do all that. So, sometimes our network isn't as big, but I think that's changing, too," she said. 

As more women are elected to office, Smith said a growing number of women are throwing their hats into the ring at the state level, which is encouraging. She said both the state and the country benefit when there is "balance" in government. She urges women who are thinking about running for office to "definitely explore it further."

"Your resume may look different than a man's, but it's no less important," she said. "Don't discount any of your experiences as not being valuable. All of those time management things, listening and problem-solving that you do as a mom will help you."

Dr. Daniel Jung tells what COVID-19 does to the body

