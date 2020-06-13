After 100 years of voting, women remain underrepresented in government

When she was running for a seat on the council, Van De Steeg, now executive director for Sioux Falls-headquartered Sanford Health, said she was told while attending more than one service club meeting that women didn't belong in office.

"I think there's still some attitudes out there that maybe aren't as supportive of women in (government) roles as they could be," she said.

Another roadblock for women launching a bid for public office is the lack of a robust fundraising network, something Van De Steeg said male candidates tend to have available to them.

"I had a very supportive team behind me that made that very easy for me, but I think that often holds women back. They don't have that kind of a network," she said.

Smith agreed, but said she thinks women have made some inroads in the areas of networking and fundraising over the years. The retired speech pathologist said it was difficult for her to ask for money while running for office.

"We haven't been on every board and commission, because, doggone it, you're too busy home raising your family. You don't have time to do all that. So, sometimes our network isn't as big, but I think that's changing, too," she said.