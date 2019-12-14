Al Harris-Fernandez puts finishing touches on time atop Sioux City Art Center

SIOUX CITY -- Growing up in El Paso, Texas, Al Harris-Fernandez declared around age 7 or 8 that he was going to be an artist.
The outgoing Sioux City Art Center executive director fondly recalls his father, who was an engineer and musician, encouraging that interest with drawing competitions.
"If they were going out and all the younger kids were staying home, he'd say, 'Give a quarter to whoever does the best drawing.' We'd all do our drawings and then he'd give us all a quarter," Harris-Fernandez said. "My family -- all the brothers -- were fairly creative. Everybody could draw."
Harris-Fernandez made his living as a painter before moving into the field of art administration back in 1984. He served as director of a local nonprofit art gallery in El Paso, now known as the Bridge Center For Contemporary Art. His career took him to the University of Texas at Arlington, where he was the director of the Center for Research and Contemporary Art; the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, where he ran a museum gallery program; and, finally, to Sioux City in 2002 to serve as the Art Center's executive director.
The Sioux City Art Center moved to a three-story, 55,000-square-foot concrete, brick and glass facility, in 1997 as the result of a private/public partnership. Before he came on board, Harris-Fernandez said the Art Center had gone through several directors.
"I believe that was because, all of sudden, there were higher expectations of this fancy new building," he said.
After Harris-Fernandez was hired, the Blockbuster Partnership, a group of local philanthropists, was founded in an effort to bring a series of major exhibitions to the Art Center and grow its permanent collection. Harris-Fernandez said Sioux City's philanthropic community is "very committed" to seeing the Art Center succeed not just as a museum, but as a "highly visible aspect of quality of life" in the city. On average, 35,000 people visit the Art Center each year.
"It's a free art center and, therefore, there's no barrier to allowing anybody in the community to come here and participate in looking at fine art," he said. "A lot of people can't afford to buy paintings for their own home, so this gives everybody access to it, which I think is really an important thing."
Harris-Fernandez has seen a lot of exhibitions come and go over the years, ranging from "high fine art" to displays of artworks that have a more broad appeal to community members, such as Nathan Sawaya's "The Art of the Brick," an immensely popular Lego sculpture exhibit.
"There's plans for even a larger one of those in the future. That was very popular," Harris-Fernandez said. "The Leonardo da Vinci exhibition was very popular. That kind of addressed the whole family, so you had grandparents, parents, kids all coming together to see that particular exhibition."
Harris-Fernandez considers "Rodin: A Magnificent Obsession, Sculpture from the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Foundation" and an exhibit from the U.S. Department of State among his favorites.
"Those were two really good exhibitions at the very beginning," said Harris-Fernandez, who also noted that the Art Center has a "strong commitment" to displaying the work of local and regional artists.
Harris-Fernandez said another one of his goals during his tenure was emphasizing education at the Art Center. He said the Junior League Hands On! Gallery's prominence at the front of the building was a factor in his decision to accept the position in Sioux City.
"The wonderful thing about this Art Center is that it has always had a commitment to education and to having the Junior League Hands On! Gallery," he said. "A lot of places have the hands-on activity centers for kids and families in the back end of the building and not as much put into it."
In September 2018, the Art Center's new, 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center opened to the public. The construction of the one-story building adjacent to the Art Center provided the opportunity to make some changes that would increase exhibition space.
A year later, the Art Center unveiled two new exhibition spaces, as well as the recently updated Junior League Hands On! Gallery.
The Art Center's former studio space was turned into art storage on the second level and the current art storage transformed into a gallery on the first level. The hands-on gallery was relocated to the conference room space to make way for another art gallery on the first level. The renovations allow for the Art Center to display more of the 1,100 works in its permanent collection.
"The Gilchrist Learning Center and renovations in this building are all part of that plan," Harris-Fernandez said while seated in a conference room in the Art Center. "It took a long time for it to all come together."
Harris-Fernandez described seeing those goals realized as "wonderful." He said he's very proud of all that he and the Art Center's staff have been able to accomplish with the help of supporters.
"I think what we did is, overall, we've raised the benchmarks for the Sioux City Art Center," he said.
The Art Center Board of Trustees chose Todd Behrens, who has worked as the Art Center's curator for 10 years, to succeed Harris-Fernandez. Behrens will take the reins as executive director on Jan. 4.
"It's a smooth transition," said Harris-Fernandez, who has been mentoring Behrens. "I feel very comfortable with him assuming the position of director."
Behrens said he's "looking forward to the challenge" of following Harris-Fernandez as executive director.
"He has worked really hard to put the Art Center in a really solid position in all possible ways," Behrens said. "I'm looking forward to guiding it into the future."
Harris-Fernandez will spend his retirement years in Sioux City. He has his sights set on making more art in his studio.
"I've enjoyed my stay here in Sioux City; and I don't see why it shouldn't be an enjoyable place to stay for the long term," he said. "Sioux City's a great place to live and to run an art museum."