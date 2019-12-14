Al Harris-Fernandez puts finishing touches on time atop Sioux City Art Center

"There's plans for even a larger one of those in the future. That was very popular," Harris-Fernandez said. "The Leonardo da Vinci exhibition was very popular. That kind of addressed the whole family, so you had grandparents, parents, kids all coming together to see that particular exhibition."

Harris-Fernandez considers "Rodin: A Magnificent Obsession, Sculpture from the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Foundation" and an exhibit from the U.S. Department of State among his favorites.

"Those were two really good exhibitions at the very beginning," said Harris-Fernandez, who also noted that the Art Center has a "strong commitment" to displaying the work of local and regional artists.

Harris-Fernandez said another one of his goals during his tenure was emphasizing education at the Art Center. He said the Junior League Hands On! Gallery's prominence at the front of the building was a factor in his decision to accept the position in Sioux City.

"The wonderful thing about this Art Center is that it has always had a commitment to education and to having the Junior League Hands On! Gallery," he said. "A lot of places have the hands-on activity centers for kids and families in the back end of the building and not as much put into it."

