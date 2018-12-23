OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The sun finally broke through the haze around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, brightening the snow and ice covering most of East Lake Okoboji in the heart of Iowa's Great Lakes.
It prompted Travis Schuette, of Milford, Iowa, to stir. He headed north to spend the afternoon on East Lake, a perfect place to while away a day of vacation from his job in nearby Spencer, Iowa.
"I had a week of vacation to burn off before the end of the year," said Schuette. "This is a pretty good way to spend it."
A sky as blue as any June afternoon greeted Schuette, who pulled his ice shack, auger, rods, heater and more east from Highway 71 to a spot about 200 yards from shore. After opening a couple of holes just two feet apart from one another, he dropped his new camera into a third hole and placed his monitor before him. Within minutes, fish began surveying the scene, nine feet below water.
"I've seen lots of Northerns, but I don't fish for them," he said. "Northerns tend to spook other fish. One of them was bumping into my camera."
"Muskies will also get very territorial," said Schuette's pal, Rich Dublinske, also of Milford. "I had a musky butting my camera in a defensive move and I almost got sick because of the camera motion. He (the fish) wanted that camera out of there."
Dublinske, who pulled in three bluegill keepers in the 10-inch range, drives cement truck for much of the year. He spends a portion of the winter getting his fill of ice fishing. He's responsible for turning Schuette on to this wintertime hobby.
"Last year, Rich took our family (he and wife, Mindy, and their 6-year-old son, Kyler) out to ice fish and that's all our son could talk about, how much fun it was," Schuette said. "We caught some yellow bass on East Lake that day and Kyler loved it."
Travis asked Mindy if they should take the plunge this winter and start ice fishing on their own. She agreed and he took some steps to get outfitted. He bought an ice shack that measures 90 inches at the peak, allowing his 6-foot, 6-inch frame to move about easily. The shack cost around $360. He also bought a camera unit, one he describes as "bottom-of-the-line" for $350. He then added an auger, heater and poles.
"I started with zero and so did Mindy and Kyler," he said. "But this is something we can all do together."
As Schuette spoke, bluegills hit on his line and he pulled them up, only to be disappointed with their size. He immediately let them return to the water, a lake that, according to Dublinske, seems to be improving.
"A few years ago you couldn't see anything with your camera on East Lake," Dublinske said. "The improvements to the watershed have helped with water clarity."
Clarity isn't an issue when fishing on the much deeper and bluer West Lake Okoboji. The ice there, however, isn't yet thick enough for anglers, at least not on Smith's Bay. There was no activity there on Wednesday, a contrast to the few shacks dotting East Lake under bright blue skies.
"I heard of a couple of guys falling in a couple of weeks ago," said angler Zach Mankle, of Arnolds Park, Iowa.
Dublinske eyed the ice serving one of the holes Schuette dug and noted it was about 10 inches. "The ice here doesn't look that thick, but it is," he said. "Although there are open spots and that's the trouble, it's not consistent yet. There's open water by Parks Marina and Oak Hill Marina. You can see where the geese are congregating."
Schuette, who used a 4-millimeter tungsten jig, landed a couple of 4-inch bluegills that had him shrugging and laughing. As he showed off the second catch, he joked, "Only 200 more 'dinks' like that and I can have a meal."
Schuette and Dublinske discuss knot-tying methods as other fishers arrive and begin drilling holes. Both ask for a public-service announcement of sorts related to lake maintenance.
"We see a lot of garbage out here sometimes," Schuette said. "People leave behind cigarette butts, beer cans, wrappers and more."
They said Miller's Bay and areas around the Great Lakes following Winter Games can almost look like a landfill. They ask for anglers to be mindful of what they're disposing. Schuette also said fishers occasionally don't take every fish home. There are a few caught that end up dying before an angler slips them back into the lake.
"Maybe they don't think it's worth their time to clean three fish," Schuette said. "Instead of taking them home to clean, they put them back in the hole where they freeze."
Little was freezing on this Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warmed to top the 40-degree mark.
The sunshine attracted retiree Doug Duus, a former Alliant Energy employee from Spirit Lake. He sat down on East Lake and surveyed the scene. He talked about hitting some 10-inch perch at Buffalo Run recently. He hoped for similar success beneath these blue skies.
"I love retirement," he said with a grin. "And this sure beats sitting in the house."