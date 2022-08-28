Beatles memorabilia on display at Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY — Beatlemania is alive and well at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The museum's "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," on display now through Nov. 27, provides a sense of just what a merchandizing bonanza the Fab Four were at the time of the British Invasion.

Beatles wallets. Beatles costume jewelry. Beatles playing cards and board games. Beatles notebooks and binders. Beatles calendars. Beatles harmonicas. Beatles tie tacks. Beatles pomade. Beatles hats. Beatles tennis shoes. Beatles drinking glasses and dishes. Beatles lunch-box and thermos. Beatles coloring books. Beatles beach towels. Beatles inflatable dolls, given out as a promotional item for Lux soap.

When they were at the height of their popularity, the British rock group ignited a tsunami of pop-culture merchandise -- some of it licensed, much of it not -- the likes of which hadn't been seen since the Mickey Mouse merchandise craze during the 1930s.

The profusion of Beatles products knew few bounds: according to National Museums Liverpool, in 1964 a factory in the U.S. was pumping out 35,000 Beatles wigs per day. (The collection at the Sioux City Public Museum also includes a wig -- "The Only Authentic Beatle Wig" -- still in its original packaging.)

The sprawling collection was given to the museum two years ago by Cathy Wilen Podwysocki, a Sioux City woman who was a young girl -- a key demographic for Beatlemania in those days -- at the time the group appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Most of the merchandise on display at the museum dates to about 1964, the high-water mark of Beatles merchandise, said Matt Anderson, curator of history at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The Beatles themselves made fairly little money on merchandizing at the time, in part because of all the unlicensed things that were being sold.

"At that time, there'd never really been a phenomenon like this, even Elvis Presley hadn't really had something like this, where people were looking to put a group's face on everything to sell it to people, especially to kids," Anderson said.

The collection is rather meticulous: in cases where a certain item was sold in multiple colors, there are representatives of the product in each color. "Certain colors of some of these things are rarer than others," Anderson said.

A few items in the exhibit date to after the group's breakup, including a handful of modern pieces.

"Once they broke up, in 1970, there was a renewed interest in memorabilia. To this day there's lots of Beatles memorabilia still produced," Anderson said.

(It should be noted, the group never actually made an appearance in Sioux City.)

"It does give you a sense of the reach of the popular culture phenomenon like that -- here in Sioux City, this has got to be one of the bigger private collections of Beatles memorabilia that you're going to find," Anderson said.