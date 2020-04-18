You are the owner of this article.
Betty Strong Encounter Center to livestream folk concert on April 26
sarah elker

Sarah Elker

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be livestreaming on Facebook a "Folk Songs and More" concert by singer Sarah Elker at 2 p.m. April 26.

Currently a music educator in Sioux City, Elker has performed with Sioux City Rockestra, LAMB Theatre, the Sioux City Community Theatre and Morningside College. She has also performed with the Sioux City Symphony for their Carnegie Hall Link Up Concerts for the past three years.

For more information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center or to see Elker's concert, go to www.facebook.com/sclandc

