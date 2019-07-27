A new way to learn

Enrollments are now being accepted for Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools' new Dual Language Academy.

Opening at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, this program -- in partnership with Boston College's Two-Way Immersion Network for Catholic Schools -- will give preschoolers and kindergartners a chance to learn in both Spanish and English.

For more information, contact Principal Kate Connealy at 712-233-1624.