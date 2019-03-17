SIOUX CITY -- Country, bluegrass, folk and Western Swing by the Lincoln, Nebraska-based trio Crabgrass will be presented at 2 p.m. March 24 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Crabgrass will travel back to songs of the Grand Old Opry, including "Rocky Top," "Crazy," "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?" and "Panhandle Rag," for this free show, which is followed by a reception.
"The audience can expect a hand-clappin,' foot-stompin' good time as we blend vocals, comedy and instrumentals together in rich arrangements," guitarist and vocalist Joan Wells said.
Joining Wells will be Kris Simon on bass and vocals as well as Sam Packard, who is also known as "Fiddle Sam."