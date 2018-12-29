Pajama Parties and other fun story time events

The Sioux City Public Library will be hosting a First Saturday Family Storytime "Pajama-Rama" from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at 529 Pierce St.

Kids and adults are encouraged to slip on some fuzzy slippers, grab a favorite teddy bear and come to listen to a story, learn a few new songs and participate in a fun craft.

Library story times are held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Perry Creek Library, 2912 Hamilton Blvd., and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Main Aalfs Library.

"Children can learn so much from stories as well as interacting with children their own age as well as with adults," youth services manager Adrienne Dunn said. "They can develop social skills, build vocabulary and develop early literacy skills for future reading success."

"Plus it is fun to sit down and be read a book," she added. "The library is a great place to to explore the world with others."