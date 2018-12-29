SIOUX CITY -- The tree has been de-trimmed and the presents have all been distributed.
So, what are your kids going to do with the remaining days of their holiday break?
If you ask the Sioux City Public Library youth services manager Adrienne Dunn, nothing can beat a good book when it's cold and dreary outside.
"Books are the perfect antidote for boredom," she said. "It can be something a child can do for himself or it can be a group activity."
"No matter how old you are, it is still fun to be read aloud from a book," Dunn added.
And what's at the top of her post-Christmas must-read list? Well, the story of pin-stripe suit-wearing "Pumpkin King" of Halloween Town, of course.
"I love the movie version of (director Tim Burton's) 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and the book version is just as much fun," Dunn said, reaching for the vividly illustrated book. "It tell a traditional Christmas story in a unique way."
That's right. Christmas may be officially over but kids will still get a kick out of holiday fare.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with reading about Christmas before Dec. 25 or after Dec. 25," Dunn said, picking up a copy of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." "I can read about Ebenezer Scrooge anytime and it still feels like Christmastime."
We imagine children will also like yuletide fare featuring a fastidious pig and a hip chimp, right?
"Exactly, there's no bad time to read (Ian Falconer's) 'Olivia Helps with Christmas' or (H.A. Rey and Catherine Hapka's) 'Merry Christmas, Curious George,'" Dunn said.
However, if your kids have had enough Christmas, she recommends fare like Keith Baker's "No Two Alike" -- which follows a pair of birds on a snowflake-filled journey through a gorgeous winter landscape -- or "Snow Babies" -- a storybook featuring illustrations and fun facts regarding a collection of cold weather critters.
Older kids might want to pick up some history pointers about real-life figures as diverse as Alexander Hamilton and Helen Keller.
"Children may not want to pick up a large biography but we also carry books that talks about real-life people while detailing their lives through words and illustrations," Dunn said. "Most are very well done and, even, I've learned a lot from such books."
Still, that's just a small portion of what kids (and their parents) can pick up at the public library.
Indeed, patrons can check out everything from movies to graphic novels to music from their local library.
"When the weather's frightful out-of-doors, there's always something fun going on at the library," Dunn said.