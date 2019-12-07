Boxing class helps Siouxlanders fight Parkinson's disease

Tordsen said she's "a little speedier" since she began attending the one-hour sessions, which are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Thursday, she was giving her brain and her voice a workout, as well as her body. As she jabbed a black punching bag with her red boxing gloves, Tordsen suddenly shouted, "Giraffe." A few moments prior, Tomscha had asked the participants to name an animal as they doled out hits.

"What you're trying to do is to get your brain to go while you're exercising," Tordsen explained. "What you lose are the automatic movements, so, a lot of times, you have to think about putting your foot in front of the other one."

Even though he feels like a "wet rag" after Rock Steady Boxing, 83-year-old David Silverberg, of Sioux City, said the program is "pretty terrific." Four years ago, Silverberg's wife, Mary Ellen, saw a segment about Rock Steady Boxing on the show "60 Minutes."

"I called around and there was nothing offered in the area. It was offered all around except in Sioux City," said Silverberg, who said she contacted local gyms and doctor's offices to see if anyone would be interested in forming a Rock Steady Boxing affiliate location. "(Tomscha) was the only one who stepped up and said, 'Yeah, we can do that.'"