SIOUX CITY -- Chris Jacobs jumped at the opportunity to take courses at Briar Cliff University that would help him communicate with his Spanish-speaking patients.
Although he took two years of Spanish in high school, Jacobs, who has been working as a nurse practitioner for 11 years, didn't retain the foreign language.
"I felt like I knew zero Spanish," he said. "When I was in college, you could take Spanish classes, but it wasn't required or necessarily encouraged."
Every time Jacobs encountered a Spanish-speaking patient in an exam room at Siouxland Community Health Center, he had to page and wait for an interpreter or, if one wasn't available, turn to a phone interpreting service.
"After completing the classes at Briar Cliff, I feel like I have a pretty good foundation for understanding what the patient is saying," he said. "Some of the basic stuff I can do without an interpreter if one's not available."
Three years ago, BCU began offering Spanish courses to teach current and future health care providers how to deliver care in a way that meets the social, cultural and linguistic needs of Siouxland's Spanish-speaking population. Instructor Willie Suarez said the courses are part of the FRANCIS (Forging Relationships for Advanced Nursing Cultural Competence in Siouxland) Project, which seeks to provide better primary care for Siouxland patients who need it most. The project is a collaboration between BCU and local health care providers.
"With a growing Hispanic population in Siouxland, there is a need that the providers understand not only linguistically, but actually socially and culturally their patients. Communication is the essential aspect in providing care," Suarez said.
Spanish-speaking patients often bring family members, including children, to clinics and hospitals to translate for them, which significantly increases the chance that important medical information will be misunderstood. Suarez also noted that some patients don't feel comfortable having another member of the community translating for them, even if that translator is obligated to keep patients' medical information confidential. Health care professionals, even if their Spanish-speaking ability is limited, are better able to collect a patient's personal information, according to Suarez.
"Learning a foreign language takes time, but at least having some basic knowledge of establishing communication, you are already building a strong relationship with your patient," he said. "You are already earning the trust of your patient. I think that is essential when you really want to know the medical history of your patient."
The four courses, which each last a semester, can be completed in two years entirely online if the student wishes. Suarez said students can connect to a classroom on BCU's campus once a week using a laptop, tablet or smartphone and interact with instructors and other students to improve their Spanish proficiency.
"Right now we have students in Tennessee who are taking this class. They can log in and they can interact with their classmates and their professor on Tuesday evenings," he said.
Jacobs, who attended graduate school at BCU, said he did his pre-class work and assigned homework online and then went to campus once a week for class.
Besides language instruction, the courses include cultural knowledge, awareness, sensitivity and competency training. Suarez noted that students learn about the health care systems in Spanish-speaking countries, such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico. He said students also have the opportunity to participate in an immersion experience.
Last year, a group of BCU students traveled to the University of the Andes in Chile and saw first-hand the challenges Chilean medical professionals are facing as they try to serve Haitian immigrants who speak Creole.
"A lot of immigrants from Haiti are moving to Chile. The health care providers are not ready to provide a service to the growing Creole population. Very few people know how to speak Creole -- a mix of French and other African languages," Suarez said.
Today, Jacobs can greet patients and ask them specific questions about their symptoms in Spanish.
"Sometimes the patient won't know the medical term for something even in Spanish. When they're trying to figure out what they're trying to tell me, I can sometimes help them remember that it's their gallbladder," he explained. "Eighty percent of a diagnosis is based off the patient interview and history. Any way we can better that communication is helpful."