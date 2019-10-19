Bryant Elementary School second-graders, from left, Paige Roepke, Ayra Sunt, Jessalyn Glau (head turned) and Annalee McCalmont enjoy "salad on a stick" during a Pick a Better Snack event Wednesday at the Sioux City school.
Bryant Elementary School second-graders, from left, Paige Roepke, Ayra Sunt and Jessalyn Glau eat a nutritious kebab after learning about gardening during a "farm-to-school" program presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Up From the Earth, a Sioux City-based organization that encourages growing produce for area food pantries.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth educator Emily Yockey creates "salads on a stick," featuring pears -- which is October's "Pick a Better Snack" snack -- during a special event held at Bryant Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. Every month, Yockey brings a nutritious snack to designated Sioux City schools.
Bryant Elementary School second-grader Atticus Craig was a contrarian when it came to the "salad on a stick" served at a school event Wednesday afternoon. According to Atticus, vegetables are "all gross" to him.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- First, you skew the onion as an anchor before adding a lettuce wedge, pear slice, two types of pepper, a cucumber and a cherry tomato to a stick.
"If it's colorful and portable, children won't mind eating something healthy," Emily Yockey, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth educator, said while making dozens of a "salads on a stick" for Bryant Elementary School second-graders Wednesday afternoon. "Kids will just think they're having a fun treat."
Taste-testing healthy kebabs was part of the culinary curriculum during this special "farm-to-school" event, presented by ISU Extension and Outreach's Pick a Better Snack program and Up From the Earth, a nonprofit organization made up of area educators and master gardeners.
According to retired kindergarten teacher Jenny Jorgensen, Up From the Earth encourages home gardeners to "grow an extra row," distributing the excess fruits and veggies to nearly 30 Siouxland church and community food pantries as a way to help struggling families.
Thankfully, Atticus's classmate Ayra Sunt was keeping an open mind. She professed to enjoying most vegetables, with the possible exception of the onion, which figured prominently in the "salad on a stick."
Ayra's friend Paige Roepke solved the onion conundrum by simply eating around the pungent veggie.
"Eat the pear," she suggested. "You'll like the pear."
That apparently did the trick, since both girls finished their school snack without much hesitation.
Ayra even had some ranch dressing left over to use as fingernail polish.
Um, what?
"I'm just kidding about painting my fingernails," she said with a laugh. "I just like eating ranch dressing off of my fingers."