Buena Vista senior 'shreds' with first album

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Job Saunders came to Buena Vista University to learn all he could about music production and more.

As he enters his final semester, he’s seeing the benefits of that program, and the fruits of his own labor.

Saunders, who plays more than 21 instruments, has produced his first album, a solo act called “Shredder.” The senior music production major played, recorded, mixed, mastered and produced everything heard in the album’s 11 tracks. He recorded all of it at Lage Communications Center, where Saunders spends time managing the recording studio, and serving as audio director for KBVU Radio, sound engineer for BVTV, secretary for the Society of Collegiate Journalists, and president of the campus DJ club called “DJ Beavs.”

“I’ve worked for eight years on this album,” says Saunders, who came to BVU as a freshman from Aurora, Colorado, enticed by the promise of being able to work immediately in a variety of media forms.

“I came here for BVU’s great music production program and the opportunity to learn from and work with Dr. David Klee (professor of music and director of musical production and technology), who really understood my work and where I was coming from.”