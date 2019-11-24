Buena Vista senior 'shreds' with first album

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Job Saunders came to Buena Vista University to learn all he could about music production and more.
As he enters his final semester, he’s seeing the benefits of that program, and the fruits of his own labor.
Saunders, who plays more than 21 instruments, has produced his first album, a solo act called “Shredder.” The senior music production major played, recorded, mixed, mastered and produced everything heard in the album’s 11 tracks. He recorded all of it at Lage Communications Center, where Saunders spends time managing the recording studio, and serving as audio director for KBVU Radio, sound engineer for BVTV, secretary for the Society of Collegiate Journalists, and president of the campus DJ club called “DJ Beavs.”
“I’ve worked for eight years on this album,” says Saunders, who came to BVU as a freshman from Aurora, Colorado, enticed by the promise of being able to work immediately in a variety of media forms.
“I came here for BVU’s great music production program and the opportunity to learn from and work with Dr. David Klee (professor of music and director of musical production and technology), who really understood my work and where I was coming from.”
The name “Shredder” is derived from Saunders’ intense work in playing violin. He’s known for leading his own band, Violin Shredder, and for shredding horsehair on his bows.
“Violin was the first instrument I played,” says Saunders, who plays several other string instruments as well as drums, piano, cajón (a box-shaped percussion instrument) and more. There are 21-plus instruments he can play.
“I played sports and did music, and found I really enjoyed the sound of the violin,” he says. “My school offered orchestra lessons. I picked it up and it took off from there.”
The interest and the work culminated in “Shredder,” which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, YouTube Music and more. Additional information is found through “Violin Shredder” on Facebook, Instagram and his website violinshredder.com.