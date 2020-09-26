Buena Vista University alumni representing school at California film festival

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- It's a small world after all when a documentary made by Buena Vista University alumni about events in Iowa cornfields gets a screening at a prestigious film festival in the middle of California's wine country.
Recounting the 1988 transformation of 52 acres of corn into a Mickey Mouse birthday card through interviews and archival footage, "Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story" will be shown as part of the 2020 Ag & Art Film Festival in the Napa Valley region of California on Sept. 24.
"The screening was moved back a few weeks due to fires on the west coast," Zach Schmidt, a 2016 BVU grad who worked on the film with his wife, Chelsey, also a 2016 BVU grad, explained. "That, as well as social distancing because of COVID-19 concerns, is limiting the number of people who can see the movie at the festival."
"It's OK since nothing about 'Growing Magic' followed a simple plan," Chelsey added.
Indeed, the initial idea to create a mile-wide Mickey Mouse silhouette in a cornfield -- to commemorate the then-60th birthday of the iconic cartoon character -- came from the late Jack Lindquist, who was, at the time, Disney's vice president of publicity.
The event garnered worldwide attention and touched off a three-day celebration in the Franklin County town of Sheffield, Iowa, that involved its residents as well as 20,000 visitors who descended upon the area.
That was quite a coup for Sheffield, which like many other small Iowa towns was still reeling from the farm crisis of the 1980s.
It certainly captured the imagination of Jerry Johnson, BVU's digital media assistant professor who was a Disney fanatic.
While neither she nor Zach knew much about Northwest Iowa's famous "Mickey Mouse Cornfield," Chelsey was also a Disney aficionado.
"Yeah, I loved Disney cartoons," she said. "Zach liked them, too."
It was when Chelsey was interning at BVU's Marketing and Communications office in 2015 that the couple met with Johnson to discuss working on the proposed project.
Research took time since archival material was hard to come by until Zach and Chelsey were able to interview Judy Pitzenberger, who planted corn and oats that would be used in the creation of the gigantic Mickey silhouette.
"Luckily, Judy had kept a lot of historical artifacts," Zach said.
Moving and working in California after their BVU graduation, Zach and Chelsey continued to work with Johnson when he filmed an interview with Troy Lindquist, the son of Jack Lindquist as well as a Disney executive, during a West Coast visit.
Altogether, a host of BVU students participated in the making of "Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story" over the course of four years.
"It is highly unusual for a film project to be spread out over so many years and involve the work of so many different classes of students," Chelsey, who now works for Zoo Digital, a Los Angeles-based company that does projects for Hulu, Netflix and Disney, explained.
The experience left a lasting impression on Zach, who now works for Hulu.
"I always wanted to work for a company that you could identify in an instance," he said. "Hulu has that name ID. My experience at BVU gave me the confidence I needed to head to Los Angeles and find work in my field."
Zach and Chelsey aren't the only BVU grads who are making their mark on the West Coast. Cooper Maahs, a 2019 grad who also worked on the documentary, is a freelancer in Los Angeles.
While Maahs is likely to be in attendance when "Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story" is screened at Napa Valley's Ag & Art Film Festival, Zach and Chelsey are still weighing their options.
"Due to COVID-19, all of the festival's movies are being shown outdoors and tickets are very limited," Zach said. "Since we had already seen the completed film when it was shown in Los Angeles (in 2019), we may leave the tickets for audiences who hadn't seen it before."
Looking back at the project, Chelsey is happy to be a part of a documentary that chronicled a uniquely Midwestern story.
After all, a huge Mickey Mouse discovered in a cornfield can only happen in Iowa.
