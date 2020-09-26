Buena Vista University alumni representing school at California film festival

"It is highly unusual for a film project to be spread out over so many years and involve the work of so many different classes of students," Chelsey, who now works for Zoo Digital, a Los Angeles-based company that does projects for Hulu, Netflix and Disney, explained.

The experience left a lasting impression on Zach, who now works for Hulu.

"I always wanted to work for a company that you could identify in an instance," he said. "Hulu has that name ID. My experience at BVU gave me the confidence I needed to head to Los Angeles and find work in my field."

Zach and Chelsey aren't the only BVU grads who are making their mark on the West Coast. Cooper Maahs, a 2019 grad who also worked on the documentary, is a freelancer in Los Angeles.

While Maahs is likely to be in attendance when "Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story" is screened at Napa Valley's Ag & Art Film Festival, Zach and Chelsey are still weighing their options.

"Due to COVID-19, all of the festival's movies are being shown outdoors and tickets are very limited," Zach said. "Since we had already seen the completed film when it was shown in Los Angeles (in 2019), we may leave the tickets for audiences who hadn't seen it before."