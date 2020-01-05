Buena Vista University professor uses textbooks she writes

“When I finished graduate school at Purdue University, I was offered the chance to write my first chapter on pop culture in a book called ‘The Psychology of The Simpsons,’” she says. “I wrote a chapter on the romantic relationships seen in ‘The Simpsons,’ specifically on good and bad times Homer and Marge go through.”

That research and ensuing publishing success introduced Goodfriend to a new world in her discipline, at least for her.

“I fell in love with the idea of making psychology accessible to anyone and how the concepts involving psychology surround us in the media every day,” she says.

Seven years ago, Heinzen, then a professor of psychology at William Paterson University in New Jersey, chose Goodfriend to join him as a book co-author. He sought out Goodfriend for her writing ability as well as her presence as a young feminist.

The resulting “Social Psychology,” published by SAGE Publishing, earned national accolades and has won over professors as it’s now being used in collegiate classrooms across the country, from Maryland to Florida to Oregon to California, and including those at BVU directed by Goodfriend.

“Two sections of the class used my textbook this fall,” says Goodfriend, noting that 51 BVU students read her textbook for the class.