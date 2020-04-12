BVU band director issues fun ‘marching orders’ amid pandemic

Freshman Logan Dotter played his alto saxophone in front of a 12-foot-tall mouse eating a five-foot cheese wheel outside Eichten’s Cheese-N-Bison in Center City, Minnesota.

“We started this the first day of online classes,” says Wurth. “My thought was to have our students do something fun. It’s a positive, quirky way to get our minds off the virus.”

There’s more to it, of course, as any coach knows. “I also had the thought that if they had their horn in their hands for a photo, they might also do a little extra practice!” Wurth admits.

BVU band members send their photos, which are shared on a variety of social media outlets. A positive email from Wurth each day helps reinforce what she and BVU attempt to build with a program that has seen a great uptick in participation in parades, on Peterson Field within J. Leslie Rollins Stadium, within Siebens fieldhouse and more.

“Remember your long-term goals?” Wurth asks in an email. “Take a second today to think about those goals. Where do you want to be academically at the end of the semester? Personally? Professionally? What will you do this week that will help you get to those long-term goals? Those steps just became your short-term goals.”