BVU hosts FFA Northwest Iowa District Soils Judging contest

Boardman’s school, directed by longtime FFA adviser Eric Kumm, placed first in the competition. South O’Brien was followed by Sioux Central, Pocahontas Area, Mason-Northwest Webster, and Sioux Center, in that order. All five FFA teams from those schools advance to the Iowa FFA Soils Judging Contest.

Students completed a written test before spending 25 minutes at each pit site to evaluate the soil’s quality and determine appropriate management recommendations. Students eyed, measured, and felt for texture at each pit while recording their observations.

Brian Lantz, who advises FFA students at South Central Calhoun High School, lauded the efforts of BVU in hosting the contest. “It’s nice to have a site like this farm so close to BVU,” said Lantz. “It’s a great addition for the ag programming at BVU. We’re really happy to be here.”

Crow hailed the work of volunteers from the Soil Conservation Service as well as those from the Northwest Iowa FFA District officer team in helping him and the BVU Institute for Agriculture staff in seeing the effort through.