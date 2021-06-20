Camp Invention gives Sioux City kids a head start in science

SIOUX CITY -- Donning a jaunty bow tie and soaking in some rays, London Gries Jr. was happily chirping away in the backyard of Leeds Elementary School on a sunny Wednesday morning.
In case you're wondering, London Gries Jr. was a solar-powered cricket, assembled by and named after fifth grader London Gries.
"I like the way crickets chirp," London, the student, explained. "It's soothing."
However, teacher Susan Tillo wasn't quite so enamored by noisy insects, either real or solar-operated.
"Crickets kind of creep me out," she admitted with a shudder.
Despite that, Tillo had no qualms about teaching a weeklong course on crickets as part of a Camp Invention class.
Students attending summer school in the Sioux City Community School District are being allowed to stretch their wings while advancing their knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through Camp Invention.
Funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to help kids close the learning loss gap from COVID-19, Camp Invention provides unique ways to explore, create and experiment, outside of the traditional summer school curriculum.
"During a pandemic year, students had to miss out on some valuable classroom time," elementary education director Brian Burnight said. "Camp Invention will help them make up for what was lost during the school year."
For instance, students spent the first part of the morning-only class concentrating on math and writing. The rest of the time was devoted to hands-on activities like assembling tiny, chirpy members of the insect world.
"Not only do the kids build crickets but they learn what they eat, who their predators are and what makes them chirp," Tillo said.
OK, so how does a cricket produce its distinctive sound?
"Crickets make their chirping sound when they rub their wings together," London answered as his namesake cricket chirped away.
In addition, Camp Invention students learned about solar energy as part of a class time science component; practiced writing by producing reports; and even created art by designing cardboard houses for their long-antennae homies.
"We try to incorporate as many aspects as possible in each unit," Burnight said of the four-week camp. "This week, students learned about crickets. Last week, they reverse-engineered a microphone, while next week, they'll learn something new."
The hope, according to Tillo, is to create a learning environment that can also be fun.
"When students are given hands-on tasks, they have a better understanding on the subject," she added. "Such experiences were lost because of COVID."
Bristen Sturgis said she is sometimes tired at the start of the school day. But she's wide awake by the time the science portion comes along.
"This is my favorite time of the school day," Bristen said. "We get to have fun and do different stuff."
Bristen's classmate Yami Acevedo-Romen agreed.
"I like decorating my cricket's box with stickers and I like the way crickets jump when they chirp," Yami said.
Asked if she liked solar-powered crickets over the real ones, Yami said she preferred the former to the latter.
"The one I made is better," Yami said. "I get to take my cricket home when the class is over."