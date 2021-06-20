Camp Invention gives Sioux City kids a head start in science

For instance, students spent the first part of the morning-only class concentrating on math and writing. The rest of the time was devoted to hands-on activities like assembling tiny, chirpy members of the insect world.

"Not only do the kids build crickets but they learn what they eat, who their predators are and what makes them chirp," Tillo said.

OK, so how does a cricket produce its distinctive sound?

"Crickets make their chirping sound when they rub their wings together," London answered as his namesake cricket chirped away.

In addition, Camp Invention students learned about solar energy as part of a class time science component; practiced writing by producing reports; and even created art by designing cardboard houses for their long-antennae homies.

"We try to incorporate as many aspects as possible in each unit," Burnight said of the four-week camp. "This week, students learned about crickets. Last week, they reverse-engineered a microphone, while next week, they'll learn something new."

The hope, according to Tillo, is to create a learning environment that can also be fun.