Cardiologist: Fewer heart failure patients sought care amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The fear of contracting the coronavirus in a hospital has lead some patients with heart problems to delay treatment during the pandemic.

Various studies have shown that patients with heart failure put off medical care, according to Dr. Mir Rauf Subla, an interventional cardiologist and medical director of cardiology for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

"We found that there was a 30% decrease in admissions of heart failure as compared to previous years," Subla said. "Also, people who have chest pain or having a heart attack tend to stay home more. Then, as a consequence of heart attack, they develop heart failure."

Subla noted that patients with heart failure have a higher risk of developing complications if they become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. He said individuals who become infected with the virus can also develop heart failure as a result of that infection.

Subla described the incidence of heart failure in Siouxland as "very widespread." He said untreated high blood pressure, obesity and untreated sleep apnea, a complication of obesity, are all contributing factors.

"We see a lot of those patients having active chest pain for a week or 10 days, stay home, and don't show up to the hospital or their doctor," he said.

Subla said there are different types of heart failure. He said the heart not pumping enough blood to meet the body's needs isn't as common as the heart being stiff. Both of these types of heart failure cause shortness of breath, excess fluid to accumulate in the body and swelling in the feet. Shortness of breath is the main symptom of heart failure that leads patients to seek care from a primary care physician, according to Subla.

"Hypertension is the most common cause of heart failure. Then, we have coronary artery disease or heart attacks that causes the heart muscle to die, so it doesn't pump as well. Also, sometimes, a viral infection can cause the heart to dilate and then it doesn't pump as well," Subla said. "There are some arrhythmias that patients have a long time, like atrial fibrillation. It's very, very common here. So, unchecked high rate of atrial fibrillation, heart rates of 100 for a long period time, can cause heart failure, as well."

Subla said he has treated heart failure patients in their 20s and 30s, as well as people in their 90s. He said most of his heart failure patients are men between 40 and 60.

"I'm really very busy. Ninety percent of my patients have heart failure and atrial fibrillation," he said. "If you have any problems, like shortness of breath, chest pain, you feel more tired than usual, or you have low extremity swelling, you go see your cardiologist and have an examination done. Don't postpone it."

Patients who have delayed seeking care for heart failure need to reestablish care with a cardiologist, according to Subla. MercyOne offers a heart failure program. Patients can call in daily to report their weight, blood pressure and how they're feeling.

"Most of the time, it's not reversible because the damage is already done. People don't show up in time," Subla said. "So, if it's blood pressure-related, you control the blood pressure. If it's obesity-related, you reduce the weight, or if they have coronary artery disease, blockage in the heart arteries, you treat those. It depends on what the cause of heart failure is."

Subla said there are steps that you can take to try to prevent heart failure. Scheduling annual checkups with your primary care physician; consuming a heart healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet; avoiding processed foods and excess salt; and exercising six days a week are key. Subla said going for a slow jog or even walking are great exercises.

"If they come to you and they have not exercised, it's difficult when you tell them, 'OK. You should start running on a treadmill.' That's not going to work. They have to start somewhere," Subla said of patients. "They start walking slowly. And, once they get used to it, if they stick with it, it will be very good for their health."

