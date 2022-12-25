Caribbean cake, culinary scientists and an eight-armed gumshoe are among 2022's top literary picks

When she heads off to spend the holidays with her husband’s parents, Sue Owens will be certain to pack plenty of warm clothes, Christmas presents and books.

“I love books,” the Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning Coordinator explained. “I was a librarian for nearly 20 years, so I do know a lot about books.”

So, what is on Owens’ must-read list?

“Well, I’ve actually already read it because it is a Lifelong Learning book club selection,” she said. “But I’m a big fan of the novel ‘Black Cake.’”

“Black Cake,” the debut novel of Charmaine Wilkerson, is a rum-soaked page-turner revolving around two estranged siblings delving into their mother’s hidden past and how it connects to a black cake, which is a traditional dessert in the Caribbean.

“As a book, ‘Black Cake’ has a bit of everything,” Owens said. “It has betrayals, family secrets, a murder mystery and even a few recipes.”

Um, recipes?

“Of course, for the black cake and few favorite Caribbean foods,” Owens explained. “There is even a Spotify list for the favorite songs of the character.”

Owens also enjoyed Sara Novic’s “True Biz,” an idiosyncratic but absorbing look at life in a school for the deaf.

“This novel takes you into a world that most people would never know,” she said of a book that delves into disability and civil rights, sign language versus lip-reading and, ultimately, celebrating the human connection.

In case you were wondering, “True Biz” is an American Sign Language (ASL) expression for “straight talk” or “keeping things real.”

Talking about keeping things real — or, for that matter, weird — is Owen’s next literary selection, which was recommended by Mara Hall, who was Lifelong Learning’s previous coordinator.

“Mara turned me on to (Shelby Van Pelt’s) ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ which is about a widow’s budding friendship with an octopus,” she said.

With a what?

No it’s true. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” tells the story of Tova Sullivan, a widow who takes a night job mopping the floors and tidying up the Sowell Bay Aquarium.

In addition to dealing with her husband’s recent death, Tova is also coping with her 18-year-old son Erik, who disappeared off a boat in the Puget Sound 30 years ago.

Tova becomes acquainted with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium. Surprisingly, Marcellus, an eight-armed wannabe detective, may have uncovered the truth behind Erik’s long-ago disappearance.

Owens reasoned that the best books are the ones that transports the reader, literally and figuratively, to a different place and time.

Both come into play in “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Beginning in the 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” tells the story of the life of Elizabeth Zott, who was in charge of an otherwise all-male team of scientists at the Hastings Research Institute.

Definitely a woman who was ahead of her time, Elizabeth discovered there was plenty of gender inequality in the scientific community.

Years later and now a single mom, Elizabeth becomes the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show, “Supper at Six.”

“Elizabeth makes the discovery that TV stars make a better living than scientists,” Owens said.

But in taking a decidedly scientific approach to the culinary arts, Elizabeth wasn’t just teaching women how to cook. She was also telling them it was OK to shake up the status quo.

Which is an attitude that Owen wants to bring to the Lifelong Learning program.

“When I applied for this position earlier this fall, I was ready for a new challenge,” she said. “I’ve been getting plenty of positive feedback by Lifelong Learners who’ve been with the program for years.”

And many of these Lifelong Learning vets have been devoted to the program’s many book club options.

“As we age, books become a way to stay engaged,” Owens said. “Nothing is better than cuddling up to a good book on a cold winter’s day.”