Center for Siouxland seeking volunteers for income tax assistance program

SIOUX CITY -- Ellen Dickey is embarking on her 22nd tax season volunteering with Center For Siouxland's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free tax preparation services to those who have earned $60,000 or less in 2022.

"I just really believe a lot of people's lives are better if they're square up with the IRS and state tax authorities," said Dickey, a VITA site coordinator and certified public accountant who taught at Briar Cliff University. "I get a lot of satisfaction helping make sure people are complying with that and receiving the refunds they're entitled to."

Center for Siouxland, a nonprofit human service agency at 715 Douglas St., is seeking at least 60 volunteers to schedule tax appointments, greet clients or prepare tax returns. Last tax season, Center for Siouxland prepared just over 1,600 tax returns.

"Volunteers are the heart of the VITA program. The more volunteers we have, the bigger the impact on our Siouxland community," said Olivia Benjamin, VITA program coordinator and marketing director. "There is a volunteer role for anyone interested in helping and giving back to their community."

Volunteer tax preparer training takes place in January with classroom-style instruction. The instruction and training materials cover how to prepare individual income tax returns. Benjamin said volunteer hours are flexible with shifts available Monday through Saturday.

In 2021, the average fee for preparing Form 1040 with Schedule A to itemize personal deductions, along with a state income tax return, was $323, according to the National Society of Accountants. The average fee for Form 1040 with the standard deduction, plus a state income tax return, was $220.

"Most of the people that we're helping could not afford to engage a CPA to do their tax return, so we're really not cutting into the work of the commercial tax preparers -- the local CPA firms," Dickey said. "We're really dealing with people whose incomes are very low and really would, in many cases, not file if we did not get them into a system like this."

The 2023 electronic tax filing season begins in January. The federal tax deadline for individuals and small businesses in 2023 is April 18. Americans who choose to prepare their returns themselves will spend 13 hours doing so, on average, according to the IRS.

Dickey said it's not uncommon for an individual who started filing their tax return online on their own to seek assistance from VITA.

"We end up seeing a lot of those people because it's just gotten much more complex than it used to be to do a basic tax return," she said. "The other thing is that the IRS really wants as many people to electronically file as possible, so they don't want people to fill out the paper forms like they used to and mail them in. They just don't have the staff to do that kind of processing. There's backlog pretty significantly with paper kinds of filing."

Visit centerforsiouxland.org/vita-income-taxes to signup to volunteer for the VITA program or call Benjamin at 712-252-1861 ext. 108 for more information.