Changes abound as area restaurants opened, closed and expanded in 2019

"Joe always said it is the quality of our pizza, our pasta, our burgers and our wings that has built this business," Westergard said. "If we get those four things right, we will always be successful."

That was a similar philosophy for Rick and Jena Reyes, a married couple who had been making Sunkist Bakery donuts, cakes, cookies, rolls, buns and pizza dough from its 4607 Morningside Ave. location.

Strictly a Morningside business for more than 80 years, Sunkist opened a 2519 Hamilton Blvd. location in early 2019.

Currently, most of the Morningside store faves are also available at Sunkist's northside shop. The Hamilton bakery also benefits from a drive-up window for motorists who want to dine and dunk on the road.

A caricature of Eduardo "Guero" Sanchez has become a trademark at Tacos El Guero.

While the easy-going owner may not yet be as iconic a symbol as Wendy's "Wendy" or Burger King's "King," give the guy some time. His namesake taqueria expanded twice in 2019, with more on the horizon.