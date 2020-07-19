Clark Elementary School leader named National Distinguished Principal

SIOUX CITY -- As an elementary school principal with the Sioux City Community School District for more than 12 years, Amy Denney has seen her role evolve from looking after the educational needs of kids to meeting with them and their families outside the traditional school setting.
"A school principal isn't just an authority figure for students," she explained. "We have to do much more than that."
In April, Denney, principal of Perry Creek Elementary and Clark Early Childhood Center, was named Elementary Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa Association.
In June, she was named a National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), which has been leading in the advocacy and support of elementary and middle school principals since 1921.
"Today's principals are tasked with attending to students' social and emotional needs at greater levels, even while they give their all to drive academic success in their school communities," NAESP executive director L. Earl Franks said. "(The) National Distinguished Principals program recognizes the outstanding leadership of highly successful principals and is a heartfelt 'thank you' to outstanding school leaders."
Previously a first grade teacher, Denney began her career as a principal at the old Hunt Elementary School.
"Hunt had a very diverse -- and uniquely mobile -- student body," she explained. "That made it difficult for kids to be a part of a school when they may not be around for the entire year."
This made connecting with students through their families crucial.
"A child's well-being is so important," Denney said. "It's true whether you're a family member, a principal or a teacher."
Plus there are times when educators may be considered like a second family to children.
Perhaps that became more apparent due to the COVID-19 concerns, which required schools to close very quickly.
Obviously, elementary school kids don't understand pandemics. They just know they won't be seeing their teachers for a while.
To make things better, Denney and school staff began making at-home visits to kids just to say "hello."
Such visits may become more commonplace as school districts debate how -- and when -- classes can resume.
"It's a scary time for everyone, but we don't want anybody -- a child or a parent -- to feel unsafe at school," Denney said. "We're all in this together."
PHOTOS: Kindness Siouxland statues in Sioux City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!