Clark Elementary School leader named National Distinguished Principal

"Hunt had a very diverse -- and uniquely mobile -- student body," she explained. "That made it difficult for kids to be a part of a school when they may not be around for the entire year."

This made connecting with students through their families crucial.

"A child's well-being is so important," Denney said. "It's true whether you're a family member, a principal or a teacher."

Plus there are times when educators may be considered like a second family to children.

Perhaps that became more apparent due to the COVID-19 concerns, which required schools to close very quickly.

Obviously, elementary school kids don't understand pandemics. They just know they won't be seeing their teachers for a while.

To make things better, Denney and school staff began making at-home visits to kids just to say "hello."

Such visits may become more commonplace as school districts debate how -- and when -- classes can resume.

"It's a scary time for everyone, but we don't want anybody -- a child or a parent -- to feel unsafe at school," Denney said. "We're all in this together."

PHOTOS: Kindness Siouxland statues in Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.