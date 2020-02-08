Cone Park employees say tubing is 'chill' activity for all ages

Verschoor said many first-time visitors ask staff what they can do to avoid spinning as they slide down the hill. She advises them to try to avoid hitting the sides of the tubing lanes.

"That's their best bet," she said.

Chaclan said she is often asked, "Am I gonna fall off?" She said that doesn't happen.

Verschoor said some people will run and jump on their tube and then miss the tube, which ends up sliding down the hill without them. If you want your tube to spin, she said an employee will have to help you out.

"I personally like when someone pushes me really hard. A lot of us will like literally run down part of the hill with the tube and push them really hard so that they're flying," Verschoor said.

Chaclan added, "I just like to sit in the tube and go down."

Besides the main tubing hill, Cone Park also offers Blue Bunny Hill, which is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Take the carpet lift up and exit to the left at the blue signs for the bunny hill.

Whatever hill you choose, pay attention at the bottom.