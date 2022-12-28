COVID-19 transmission rises to 'medium' in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY — Although COVID-19 community transmission has risen to the "medium" level in Woodbury County, the number of positive tests being reported has dropped

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 74 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, which is down from 140 positive tests reported on Dec. 20.

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 655 cases of RSV in Iowa from Dec. 11 to 17, down from 840 cases and 1,205 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity was "high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as medium. That level was calculated on Dec. 22 using data from Dec. 15 to 21.

Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have become dominant in the United States. The CDC describes these sublineages as "offshoots" or "grandchildren" of BA.5, a subvariant of the original omicron lineage.

When community transmission is medium, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Those at high risk for severe illness should also consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.