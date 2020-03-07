Curling Classic celebrates a decade of fun in Sioux City

"Several new teams join each year and we have teams coming back for the tenth consecutive year, so it's been well-received," Lien said. "Once they understand the sport, they really enjoy it."

Lien said the competition has also become more intense over the years. Although teams have traveled from Sioux Falls and Omaha to compete, Lien said most participants are locals. Teams are encouraged to wear uniforms, which Lien said adds to the fun.

"We've done that every year. There's an award for best team uniform," he said. "Some teams have a great time with it."

Spectators are welcome to view curling action for free both Friday night and all day Saturday.

"Just come out and enjoy yourself and see what the sport is really about," Lien said.