Curling Classic celebrates a decade of fun in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Cindy Brewer can't believe it has been 10 years since Sioux City's inaugural curling tournament was held.
Brewer, captain of Team SPAM, will take the ice wearing a SPAM can costume when the Curling Classic kicks off Friday night at the IBP Ice Center. The competition will draw 24 teams of up to six players.
Although Team SPAM has placed as high as second in years past, Brewer isn't sure how they will fare this year with a couple of newcomers. However, she is confident that her team will have a great time curling, whether they make the podium or not.
"I truly have enjoyed it for 10 years," she said. "It really is a fun sport. It's not boring."
Curling, which is often referred to as "chess on ice," is a sport where two teams take turns sliding circular granite stones toward a target on a sheet of ice while other team members furiously sweep.
Brewer chuckled when asked how Team SPAM has improved over the years. She said curling is a game of consistency.
"A lot of it is just consistency to get it into that scoring area. Once you get people that can get that done, you could do pretty well," she said.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The sport saw a surge in popularity when the U.S. men's curling team captured the gold medal after beating Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
According to USA Curling, the sport is played in more than 180 clubs in approximately 43 states. There are more than 25,000 curlers registered with the United States Curling Association.
Brewer and her husband Jon formed Team SPAM so they could participate in the first ever Curling Classic, which was designed to introduce residents to a new activity and foster relationships within the community. The Brewers had previously watched Olympic curling on TV.
"I was on the Parks and Rec Board at that time, and I thought, 'What the heck, I'm going to try this.' Everybody was in the same boat. Nobody knew how to do it," Brewer said of curling.
Todd Lien, IBP Ice Center's facility manager, said he has seen steady growth in the tournament's participation over the years. In its first year, the tournament drew 16 teams. Lien said participants range in age from their late teens to 70s.
"Several new teams join each year and we have teams coming back for the tenth consecutive year, so it's been well-received," Lien said. "Once they understand the sport, they really enjoy it."
Lien said the competition has also become more intense over the years. Although teams have traveled from Sioux Falls and Omaha to compete, Lien said most participants are locals. Teams are encouraged to wear uniforms, which Lien said adds to the fun.
"We've done that every year. There's an award for best team uniform," he said. "Some teams have a great time with it."
Spectators are welcome to view curling action for free both Friday night and all day Saturday.
"Just come out and enjoy yourself and see what the sport is really about," Lien said.
Riverside Pool
Swimming pool at Central High Annex
Leeds Pool
Leeds swimming pool
Children's Park swimming pool
Leif Erikson Pool
Leif Pool
Lewis Pool
Riverside Pool
Children's Park swimming pool
Cook Pool
Cook Pool
Leif Erikson Pool
Leeds Pooch Paddle
Diving at Leeds pool
Diving at Leeds pool
Riverside Aquatic Center
Sioux City pool opening
Lewis Pool
If you go
What: 10th Annual Curling Classic
Where: IBP Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive
When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
More: Spectators are welcome to watch this two-day curling tournament, which features 24 teams. Admission is free.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.