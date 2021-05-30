 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dave Bishop to show collector postcards at Betty Strong Encounter Center
0 comments

Dave Bishop to show collector postcards at Betty Strong Encounter Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Bishop postcards

Longtime postcard collector Dave Bishop will present a program about Sioux City postcards June 6.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host “Selling Sioux City: Part II,” in which longtime postcard collector Dave Bishop will present a program about Sioux City postcards at 2 p.m. June 6.

Bishop is a frequent presenter of local postcard history programs at the center. He has covered stories of local transportation, restaurants, advertising, floods and many more. Long before e-mails and texts, postcards were the way people shared images and messages. During Bishop’s program, he will discuss images used in the 1880s as a form of enticing customers into Sioux City stores. Businesses in Sioux City, especially those from Fourth and Pearl to Fourth and Jackson, would give out trade cards to customers that would soon become collectibles.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Art Center Selects exhibit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News