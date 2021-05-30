Dave Bishop to show collector postcards at Betty Strong Encounter Center

Bishop is a frequent presenter of local postcard history programs at the center. He has covered stories of local transportation, restaurants, advertising, floods and many more. Long before e-mails and texts, postcards were the way people shared images and messages. During Bishop’s program, he will discuss images used in the 1880s as a form of enticing customers into Sioux City stores. Businesses in Sioux City, especially those from Fourth and Pearl to Fourth and Jackson, would give out trade cards to customers that would soon become collectibles.